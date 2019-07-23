Correction
•Local. Michael J. D’Biagio is being held in Lawrence County jail without bond. This was incorrect in Monday’s edition.
Births
To Breanna Sheehy of Edinburg, a son on July 19, 2019, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Accident. Police said Laiken E. Sesti, 22, of Ellwood City, westbound on Lundys Lane, Wayne Township, at 3:40 a.m. July 4, swerved to miss a deer that came onto the highway but struck a fence/gate in the 200 block of the lane. Police said the vehicle was disabled and had to be towed from the scene. Damage was estimated at $1,000 and no injuries were reported.
NEW CASTLE
•Theft. A black, BMX bike with foot pegs at the back was reported stolen from the 1100 block of Sciota Street between 10 p.m. July 16 and 8:50 a.m. July 17.
•Theft. Police were called to East Wallace Avenue between1:30 and about 4 a.m. July 18 regarding someone breaking into a red Chevy Malibu. Officers said the driver’s side window of the vehicle was smashed out and the hood open. A caller told police two men in a black SUV were seen near the damaged vehicle.
•Found dog. Police said a brindle boxer/pit bull mix dog was found at the side of East Falls Street near Lowry Street about 9:15 p.m. July 17. The dog was friendly and had a red collar but no tags. Police took the animal to the Humane Society where, police said, it was secured in a cage with food and water.
•Theft. Keys, a change jar and wrist watch were reported taken from a vehicle parked in the 200 block of Wayne Street sometime before 9:23 a.m. July 16.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Michael J. D’Biagio, 41, of Beaver Falls, criminal homicide and aggravated assault.
•Michael K. Wells Jr., 36, of New Castle, strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Carl Eugene Claypoole Jr., 22, of Ellwood City, criminal trespass.
•Lindsay M. Warner, 28, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Alonzo C. Whittier III, 31, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with strangulation, burglary, simple assault and harassment.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Sierra Michele Turici, 28, of Zelienople, charged by state police with criminal trespass.
