Birth
To Gabrielle Libengood of New Castle and Dylan Strickler of New Castle, a son on July 26, 2021, at Sharon Regional Medical Center.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Ray Evans, 57, of Ellwood City, charged by New Castle’s code enforcement department with failure to cut weeds/grass.
The Lawrence County district attorney charged the following:
•Erik M. Tolley, 28, of New Castle, criminal use of a communications facility and conspiracy-manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
•Christopher Nelson Kirk, 36, of Custer City, arrest prior to requisition.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jeffrey John McMahan, 32, of New Castle, burglary and simple assault.
•James J. Briggs, 57, of New Castle, six counts of terroristic threats, four counts each of criminal attempt-aggravated assault and criminal attempt-simple assault and one count each of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
•Donald Moore-Jones, 20, of New Castle, two counts each of terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•James Thomas Urbanic, 70, of Ellwood City, simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment.
•Benjamin Ray Stiffler, 38, of Ellwood City, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and harassment.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•April Mae Kraynak, 46, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Alexander James Peffer, 18, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Sean Davis, 31, of Beaver Falls, disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
New Castle police charged the following:
•Vincent Lewis Perrotta, 40, of New Castle, two counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and tamper with/fabricate physical evidence.
•Theron Boots Jr., 33, of Enon Valley, two counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, having an improper muffler and depositing waste on highway.
State police charged the following:
•Gina Lynn Dambrosi, 46, of Edinburg, harassment.
•Bernadette M. Dambrosi, 47, of Edinburg, harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Jeffrey Joseph Ierino, 46, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with driving under the influence, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, exceeding the speed limit, disregarding traffic lane, failure to carry registration, operating vehicle without required insurance, failure to notify of change in address, driving while blood alcohol count is .02 or greater with license suspended, failure to use safety belt, careless driving and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Busy Beaver, of Shenango Township, charged by Shenango Township police with control of alarm devices.
