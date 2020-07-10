Correction
Local. Families registering elementary students in the Shenango Area School District should call (724) 658-5566, extension 3555. An incorrect phone number was listed in Thursday’s edition.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Ray Mazzarini, 59, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with criminal trespass/simple trespass.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Jason Paul Jenista, 38, of New Castle, fire prevention code violation.
•John Joseph Albano, 58, of New Castle, fire prevention code violation.
•Cheyanne Daniel Perkins, 26, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Lauralye K. Miller, 18, of New Castle, retail theft.
•SMG Landscaping, of Union Township, control of alarm devices.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•John Donald Whiting, 71, of New Wilmington, charged by New Wilmington police with air pollution and outdoor burning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.