Birth
To Mark and Christina Stoner of New Castle, a son on June 16, 2021 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Lance Ramel Johnson, 33, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and intent to possess a controlled substance.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Margaret Ann Black, 50, of New Castle, charged by state police with resisting arrest, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and disorderly conduct.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Whiting Roll-Offs Inc., of Ellwood City, waste dumpsters.
•Darryl Simmons, of Puyallup, Wash., waste dumpsters.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Christo Klingensmith Jr., 26, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Catherine Ann Kumrow, 54, of West Pittsburg, disorderly conduct.
•Pedro Angel Rodriguez Ramos, 25, of New Castle, defiant trespass.
•Kyle Jason McCowin, 24, of New Castle, fire prevention code violation.
Marriage licenses
Jill Nicole Arnhold, 32, and Levi Bronson Sanchez, 34
Mark Douglas Bleggi, 27, and Leann Elizabeth Sears, 27
Kylie Ann Blum, 25, and Timothy Michael Cooper, 26
Jordan Armandio Camara, 35, and Courtney Diane Mao, 26
Megan Elizabeth Carothers, 27, and Thomas Richard Maymi, 36
Jacob Daniel Cearfoss, 29, and Sarah Tini Santana, 23
Sotirios James Constant, 33, and Brittni Tamara Grymes, 31
Brenna Irene Cosme, 36, and Christopher John Gallo, 35
Maria Jo Cox, 37, and Matthew John Stebbins, 32
Sherry Lynn Dunn, 42, and William Boyd Littleton, 42
Elizabeth Ann Folweiler, 32, and Christopher Allen Lapenta, 27
Kassandra Ann Gordon, 24, and Frank James Shaffer, 25
Alexis Nicole Haney, 27, and Dallas Michael Hartman, 30
Morgan Paige Hupp, 21, and Jonathan Paul Whalen, 32
Melissa Renee James, 51, and James A. Stein, 66
Alissa Lynn Kelly, 35, and Ian Michael Kelly, 30
Stephen Trotter Kinter, 36, and Kristina Carol Krutz, 39
Jeffrey John Knight, 37, and Melanie Rae Latimer, 29
Patrick Douglas Krantz, 47, and Amber Dawn Scalfari, 36
Hunter Mason Lawrence, 21, and Mattie Irene Womer, 20
Jennifer Anne McElree, 24, and Mark Thomas Schultheis, 26
Rachel Elizabeth Miller, 22, and Mark Robert Ulam, 33
Robert James Myers Sr., 40, and Jennifer Ann Woodcock, 34
Brandon David Quimby, 25, and Chloe Anne Work, 24
John Rickel 29, and Ashley Rupert, 28
Melissa Sue Weston, 39, and Aaron Robert Wischerman, 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.