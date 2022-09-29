Police
UNION TOWNSHIP
•Accident. A white GMC Envoy driven by Nathan Glassel, 52, of Edinburg, was was traveling on West State Street around 1:25 a.m. Wednesday when it went off the road and struck a utility pole, shearing it in half. A passenger in his vehicle, Kenneth Brown Jr., 45, of Edinburg, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Glassel, who was not injured, was cited.
District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Shawn Norman Pennachio, 34, of New Castle, firearms not to be carried without a license, terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct.
•Devaughn Jermaine Smith, 25, of New Castle, driving under the influence, marijuana- small amount for personal use and failure to stop at red signal.
•Kelsey Dakota Meyers, 26, of Butler, three counts of intent to possess a controlled substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Zane R. Fustos, 32, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Lierre Vontae Armstrong, 33, of New Castle, simple assault and two counts of harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Michael Newton, 41, of Ellwood City, waste dumpsters, motor vehicles and rubbish and garbage.
•Stanley T. Booker, 48, of New Castle, unsafe structures and rubbish and garbage.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Brian D. Mims, 28, of Youngstown, Ohio, giving false identification to a law officer.
•Sheldon Patrick Iudicello, 40, of East Whitehall, staking, harassment and disorderly conduct.
•Charles E. Phipps III, 59, of New Castle, resisting arrest, defiant trespass, disorderly conduct and harassment.
The Lawrence County district attorney charged the following:
•Mankel N. Hirth, 21, of New Castle, two counts of possession of firearm prohibited, four counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Asiaa Lamarra Jacqes Johnson, 19, of New Castle, four counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Nicholas David Giuliano, 29, of Cranberry, charged by Neshannock Township police with criminal mischief-damage property.
•Troy Dennis Hockenberry, 40, of New Castle, charged by state police with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief-damage property and retail theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.