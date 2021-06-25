Births
To Dondi Lawson and Kylie Habib, a son on June 21, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Eric and Maranda Monsman, a son on June 21, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jonathan T. Jackson, 41, of New Castle, defiant trespass.
•Niko M. D’Ambrosia, 19, of New Castle, firearms not to be carried without a license, terroristic threats and two counts of disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Brett Alan Kinney, 37, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of operating vehicle without required insurance and vehicle registration suspended.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Kelsey Dakota Meyers, 25, of Butler, charged by Shenango Township police with two counts of driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.