Births
To Brandon and Gretchen Haines Hammerschmidt of Mercer, a daughter on May 29, 2020, at Sharon Regional Medical Center.
To Megan Ann and Michael James McCluskey of Pulaski, a son on May 27, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Madison and Joshua Miller of New Castle, a daughter on June 2, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Juliann Patrice and Sean Christopher Kirzyc of New Castle, a son on June 3, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Nathan Perkins, 58, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Suze Zabryna Nas Bester, 25, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Danita B. Burns, 25, of West Mifflin, disorderly conduct.
•Jacqueline K. Marinelli, 75, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Sahire A. Walker, 42, of New Castle, three counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of possession of firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, receiving stolen property, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to keep right and failure to stop at stop sign.
•Jesus Davila, 30, of Youngstown, Ohio, defiant trespass.
•Kristen Elizabeth McDuffie, 34, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Darnell Johnson, 36, of New Castle, theft of services.
•Searville Winters, 39, of New Castle, scattering rubbish upon land/stream.
•Gregory Scheidemantle, 68, of New Castle, scattering rubbish upon land/stream.
•Glenn M. Woods, 29, of New Castle, two counts of disorderly house and one count of public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Kelly Garcia, 34, of New Castle, two counts of disorderly house.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Richard Alan Criss Jr., 46, of Edinburg, charged by state police with disorderly conduct.
•Leslie Gene Franklin Jr., 22, of Youngstown, Ohio, charged by New Castle police with possession of firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bessemer police charged the following:
•Timothy Edward Walker, 43, of Bessemer, nuisance house.
•Meghan Leigh Eells, 30, of Bessemer, nuisance house.
•Kayla Nichole Theodorou, 36, of New Castle, nuisance house.
•Robin Sue Swagger, 52, of Bessemer, nuisance house.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Pulaski Township police charged the following:
•Albert Floyd Bortner, 44, of Pulaski, simple assault and disorderly conduct.
•Paul William Heckart, 21, of Pulaski, simple assault, disorderly conduct, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.
