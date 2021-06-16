District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Omar K. Allababdah, 31, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue with sales of unstamped cigarettes.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Julius Allen, 32, of New Castle, aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes injury with deadly weapon, terroristic threats, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, simple assault, resisting arrest and recklessly endangering another person.
•Jonathan William Turner, 26, of Hubbard, Ohio, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, disregarding traffic lane, reckless driving, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, defiant trespass, criminal mischief and accident damage to unattended vehicle or property.
•Arkil Monsegue, 40, of New Castle, strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
•Gary James Jones Jr., 38, of New Castle, harassment.
•Barbara Santiago-Guzman, 32, of New Castle, harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Shawn L. Knechtel, 52, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Dolton Roy Shaw, 19, of Petersburg, Ohio, charged by state police with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Jamal Ramone Hopkins, 33, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
State police charged the following:
•Raymond Roy Ondic Jr., 34, of New Castle, two counts of resisting arrest and one count each of disorderly conduct and giving false identification to a law officer.
•Ryan Todd Rossi, 46, of New Wilmington, harassment.
•Darlene Ann Palladino, 62, of New Wilmington, harassment.
•Kiara Jones, 21, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
