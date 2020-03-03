District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Todd J. McDevitt, 51, of Ellwood City, charged by municipal code enforcement with unsafe structures and roofs and drainage violation.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Beth Ann Schneider, 46, of West Middlesex, charged by Mahoning Township police with driving under the influence, disregarding traffic lane and failure to signal.
•Matthew Scott Neely, 27, of New Castle, charged by state police with driving under the influence, careless driving and no rear lights.
•Jose Luis Gutierrez Jr., 22, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and two counts of harassment.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Zane Reza Fustos, 29, of New Castle, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.
•Jennifer Erin Marak, 40, of New Castle, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.
•Mark Aronov, 29, of New Castle, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, exceeding the speed limit and reckless driving.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
State police charged the following:
•Emily Lou Gibson, 22, of Slippery Rock, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane, driving at an unsafe speed and careless driving.
•Zachariah Ray McFall, 27, of West Middlesex, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance, marijuana — small amount for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Cathy Lee Heaney, 37, of New Castle, two counts each of retail theft and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Anthony Mark Trenga, 66, of Pulaski, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane and careless driving.
Common pleas
sentences
JOHN W. HODGE
John Jacobs — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year, the first 10 days to be served on house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1.054.50
William Lewis — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of one month to a maximum of six months with 1,384 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,528.72 and fines of $500
William Lewis — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of two years to a maximum of five years with 1,384 days served. Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of two years to a maximum of five years with 1,384 days served. And following another guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of two years to a maximum of five years with 1,384 days served, the confinements to be served consecutively. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,407.77 and restitution of $776.00.
DOMINICK MOTTO
Matthew Clavelli — Following a guilty plea to receiving stolen property, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year and is to have no contract with the victim. He is to be referred to the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission if deemed advisable by the parole officer and shall comply with any and all recommendations. He is to pay court costs and fees of $647.25 and restitution of $79.49.
