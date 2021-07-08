Birth
To Nickolos Marmo and Alissa Jones of New Castle, a son on July 5, 2021 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Accident. Ashlyn N. Bray, 23, of New Castle, was driving on the westbound ramp of Interstate 376 in Union Township around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday when a deer entered the lane, causing her to swerve. Her car went off the road and hit a guard rail. Bray was not injured. Her car was towed.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•George James Salamon, 65, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving while blood alcohol content is .02 or greater with license suspended, failure to keep right, careless driving, reckless driving and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
•Brandi Zambelli, 44, of New Castle, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of use/ possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and endangering the welfare of children.
•Lacey Lee Guy, of New Castle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Steven M. Tedrow, 31, of West Pittsburg, defiant trespass.
•Stephen A. Karenbauer, 55, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Bradley Gelsomini, 51, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
State Police charged the following:
•Kelli Cae Straley, 52, of Bessemer, harassment.
•David A. Bauer, 65, of Bessemer, harassment.
•Hopelynn M. Bell, 43, of Youngstown, Ohio, harassment.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•John Gregory Fields, of West Pittsburg, nuisance ordinance.
•Wanda Zombeck, of West Pittsburg, nuisance ordinance.
•Nicholas Miloser, of West Pittsburg, nuisance ordinance.
•Mary Jane Russell, of West Pittsburg, nuisance ordinance.
•Konstantino Constant, of New Castle, nuisance ordinance.
•Stanley Corwin, 58, of West Pittsburg, nuisance ordinance.
•Anthony F. Mozzocio, of West Pittsburg, nuisance ordinance.
•Cindy Mozzocio, of West Pittsburg, nuisance ordinance.
•Betty Weiner, of West Pittsburg, nuisance ordinance.
•Shaun Riley, of West Pittsburg, nuisance ordinance.
•Misty Moore, of West Pittsburg, nuisance ordinance.
•Robert Wimer, of West Pittsburg, nuisance ordinance.
•Vikki Wimer, of West Pittsburg, nuisance ordinance.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Valerie Ann Romonsky, 48, of West Pittsburg, retail theft.
•Morgan M. Bertram, 29, of New Castle, harassment.
•Matthew W. Barrow, 30, of New Castle, harassment.
Common pleas court judges
JOHN W. HODGE
Melvin Johnson Jr. — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,296.25 and fines of $300.
C. CRAIG COX
Timothy Hill — Following a guilty plea to firearms not to be carried without a license, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of six months to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days with one day served. He also received probation for one year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $3,064.25.
Timothy Hill — Following a guilty plea to aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes injury with a deadly weapon, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 218 days to a maximum of 437 days with 437 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $876.35.
Dontae Blackshear — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of one year to a maximum of two years with 163 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,027.25 and restitution of $200.
Dontae Blackshear— Following a guilty plea to fleeing or attempting to elude officer, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of six months to a maximum of two years. Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 72 hours to a maximum of six months with three days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $962.73 and fines of $1,500.
Dontae Blackshear — Following a guilty plea to simple assault, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 223 days to a maximum of two years with 223 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $855.25.
Dontae Blackshear — Following a guilty plea to burglary, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of one year to a maximum of two years and to one year of probation with 168 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $742.50
Dontae Blackshear — Following a guilty plea to burglary, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of one year to a maximum of two years and to one year of probation with 168 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $772.
DOMINICK MOTTO
Joseph Hisel — Following a guilty plea to theft by deception, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 9 months to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days. He is to pay court costs and fees of $887.75 and restitution of $2,500.
Continued: Desmond Cochrane, Taylor Davis, Samuel Brown, Raymond Rice, Richard Fry, Gregory Weller, Jonathan Canahan.
