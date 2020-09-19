Correction
Sports. Neshannock’s Luciano DeLillo scored on a 41-yard touchdown pass against Mohawk. The score was attributed to a teammate in Friday’s edition.
Births
To Brandon and Emily Beck of New Castle, twin daughters on Sept. 15, 2020, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Greg Boice and Jennifer Bartley of New Castle, a daughter on Sept. 16, 2020, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To John and Randi Griffith of New Castle, a son on Sept. 16, 2020, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Niko Froce and Kiania Cornelius, a son on Sept. 17, 2020, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Accident. Jamin J. Zanoni, 33, of Bessemer was riding a motorcycle east on Route 108 in North Beaver Township around 7 p.m. Sept. 9 when he swerved off the road to avoid a deer. His bike hit a mailbox and an embankment and rolled several times, police said. Zanoni was wearing a helmet. He refused medical treatment. His motorcycle was towed. Police said he is to be cited for not being properly licensed to drive the bike. The North Beaver Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted the police.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Mark McKnight, 49, of New Castle, two counts each of simple assault and harassment.
•Jeremiah M. Robinson, 24, of Sharon, disorderly house.
•Daniel Norton, 33, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Qualin Sebree, 30, of New Castle, defiant trespass and disorderly conduct.
•Daniel Mansour, 21, of Lyndhurst, Ohio, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Michael C. Shields, 45, of Rogers, Ohio, retail theft.
•Chinia Lynn Shields, 32, of Rogers, Ohio, retail theft.
Common pleassentences
DOMINICK MOTTO
Billie Rolle — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 3 years.
The defendant is to remain in the premises of their residence during the hours designated by the court for the first 9 months and is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission.
The defendant is to pay court costs and fees of $931.25.
