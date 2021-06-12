Police
NEW CASTLE
•Criminal mischief. An unidentified person broke two first-floor windows of a house in the 400 block of Winter Avenue between 3 and 8 a.m. Wednesday.
•Theft. A shed was destroyed and lumber and supplies were reported stolen from a location on Smith Street near Dillworth Street around 3 p.m. June 8.
•Theft. A lawnmower was reported stolen from a yard in the 200 block of Boyles Avenue on May 27.
•Theft. A blue and gray mountain bike was reported stolen from Reynolds Street the afternoon of June 2.
•Accident. A car owned by Xavia Austin, 20 of 309 Phillips St. crossed the oncoming lane of traffic and hit a utility pole on Atlantic Avenue near Burke Street on June 3. The vehicle was towed. Police said they found no driver in the vehicle and it is unknown at the time who was driving it.
STATE
•Accident. Cassandra L. Boyer, 20, of Cranberry Township was negotiating a curve on an off-ramp of Interstate 376 onto West State Street around 4:20 p.m. June 3 when her car slid off the wet road and hit two PennDOT signs, then continued onto the grass where it spun 90 degrees. Her car then hit a tree and bounced off of it, police said. She was not injured. She is to be cited for driving at unsafe speed.
•Accident. Floyd S. Burleigh, 49, of Verona, Butler County, was driving west on Interstate 376 in Pulaski Township around 8:30 p.m. June 8 when his car went off the road and hit a tree. He was wearing his seat belt and was not injured, police said. His car was towed.
•Accident. Jessica L. Yackmack, 27, of Kittanning, was driving west on Interstate 376 around 6:45 a.m. Friday when a vehicle in front of her changed lanes without enough clearance, causing her to hit the brakes. Her car hydroplaned on the wet surface and went off the road and hit a tree. She was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, police said. Her car was towed.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Steven K. Houston, 39, of Detroit, Mich., charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacure or deliver and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Antoine D. Moss, 29, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Robert Troutman, 34, of New Castle, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.
•Michael Albert Platt, 39, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Michael J. Rubin III, 60, of New Castle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, restrictions on alcoholic beverages violation, operating vehicle without required insurance, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, no rear lights and conspiracy-intent to possess a controlled substance.
•Aaron Rubin, 23, of New Castle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, restrictions on alcoholic beverages violation and conspiracy-intent to possess a controlled substance.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Anthony D. Snyder, 27, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
•Kyle J. McCowin, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with failure to remove inoperable vehicles from property and rubbish/garbage.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Daniel D. Dodd, 38, of Orlando, Fla., charged by Shenango Township police with burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, possession of an instrument of crime and criminal mischief.
