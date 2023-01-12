Corrections
•Clarification. Marcus Respress was sentenced for two gun violations Tuesday in court. The charges were filed after the shooting death of Darius Ramsey, which officials ruled was in self-defense. He was not sentenced for the shooting death. This may not have been clear in a headline in Wednesday’s edition.
Birth
• To Dustin Kaczmark and Alice Campbell, of Sharon, a daughter born Jan. 9, 2023 at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judge
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Courtney Probst, 29, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, false imprisonment and harassment.
•Brandy Robertson, 35, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property.
