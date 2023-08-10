Clarification
Local. The current Pizza Joe’s location in Lawrence Village Plaza remains open while owner Joe Saad transitions his restaurant into the former PNC Bank building at the plaza. This may not have been clear in Friday’s edition.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Candice Leigh Clark, 31, of New Castle, three counts of aggravated assault and one count of resisting arrest.
•Jeremy Ramos, 38, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.