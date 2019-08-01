Corrections
Local. The May Emma Hoyt Foundation awarded a $5,000 grant to the county’s Veterans Affairs office to help with the Hometown Heroes banner project. An incorrect donor was listed in Monday’s edition.
State. Thomas Ude is the legal and public policy director for the Mazzoni Center in Philadelphia. His title was incorrect in Monday’s edition.
District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
Municipal health violations charged the following:
•Deia Eggleston, 44, of New Castle, duty to register residential rental property.
•Amy Davis, of New Castle, weeds-trees and ornamental shrubs violation, accumulation of rubbish or garbage and failure to cut weeds/grass.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Lilton E. Morris, 46, of New Castle, harassment.
•Kymani A. Summers, 20, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Abba Danielle Frengel, 22, of West Pittsburg, disorderly conduct.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•David Glenn Shaner, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass and accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Justin K. Meader, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass.
•Samantha Welsh, of New Castle, disposal of garbage and accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•John Peter Huizar, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass.
•Al Masandeh, of New Castle, handrails and guards violation, stairways, decks, porches and balconies violation, gutters and downspouts violation, exterior walls
violation and exterior paint violation.
•Brice Wise, 30, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass.
•Ward Wise, 29, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass.
•Appoint PA Realty LP, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass.
•Conrad E. Miller, 52, of New Castle, exterior walls violation.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Linda Milchak, 67, of Beaver Falls, six counts of bad checks, four counts each of theft by deception and receiving stolen property and one count of forgery.
•Nicole K. Maunder, 25, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct and driving without a license.
•Knowledgeborn Furman Jamel Price, 43, of East Liverpool, Ohio, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving while blood alcohol content is .02 or greater with license suspended, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, failure to keep right, driving at an unsafe speed, restrictions on alcoholic beverages violation and possession of marijuana.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
State police charged the following:
•Matthew Thomas Cassella, 25, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use and exceeding the speed limit.
•Samantha Renee Hoffman, 37, of Waterloo, Iowa, driving under the influence, driving an unregistered vehicle, disregarding traffic lane and careless driving.
•Angela Cascarelli, 51, of Lowellville, Ohio, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving and reckless driving.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Haley N. Moore, 20, of Greensburg, charged by New Wilmington police with disorderly house.
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•William Thomas Quear, 22, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and no rear lights.
•Michael D. Mars, 38, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
