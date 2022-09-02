Births
To Justin and Mayatte Yerace, a son on Aug. 3, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Benjamin Bartle and Abigail Myers, a daughter on Aug. 31, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Melissa Ann Hill, 36, of New Castle, DUI.
•Robert Gerald McCarter Jr., 42, of New Castle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
The Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office charged the following:
•Sanford Jackson, 39, of New Castle, aggravated assault, aggravated assault by prisoner, simple assault and disorderly conduct.
•Lawanda Denise Harper, 42, of New Castle, contraband/controlled substance, possession of controlled substance contraband/inmate.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Zebulia James Bartley, 44, of Wampum, charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI.
