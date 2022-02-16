District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Maliyah Franki Robinson, 20, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with disorderly conduct, simple assault and harassment.
•Octavius Eugene Clark, 33, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Alvin Harrison Flowers Jr., 52, of Aliquippa, charged by Union Township police with retail theft.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•David Alan Rashid, 58, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of failure to keep right and driving at an unsafe speed.
•Mark A. Melillo, 63, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with storing or accumulating abandoned or junked motor vehicles.
State police charged:
•Christopher D. Palipchak, 44, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving at an unsafe speed, careless driving and reckless driving.
•Terry Eugene Griffith, 53, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
