District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Qualin Jamal Sebree, 32, of New Castle, burglary, criminal trespass, terroristic threats, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and harassment.
•Brandon Terrell Wallace, 23, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Ciara L. Latham, 29, of New Castle, driving under the influence, careless driving, reckless driving, vehicle registration suspended, driving an unregistered vehicle, operating vehicle without required insurance and two counts of failure to stop at red signal.
•Murad Karasneh, 44, of New Castle, driving under the influence, careless driving and period requiring lighted lamps.
•Christopher S. Stiles, 35, of New Castle, driving under the influence, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and careless driving.
•Kayla P. Koszela, 33, of New Castle, receiving stolen property and criminal trespass.
•Terrance Mayberry, 54, of New Castle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and receiving stolen property.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Justin Passifiume, 39, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Donovan Lee Ellis, 18, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Tyler James Battles, 24, of New Castle, defiant trespass and disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•William B. Brothers, 61, of New Castle, charged by state police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, intent to possess a controlled substance, disregarding traffic lane, no rear lights, failure to use safety belt and careless driving.
•Vincent J. Bejgrowicz, 66, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.