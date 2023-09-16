District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Devin Delan King Jr., 25, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County District Attorney’s office with two counts of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Richard B. Lumley, 53, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with contraband of a controlled substance, contraband by an inmate, possession of a contraband substance, disorderly conduct and four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
