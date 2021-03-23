District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
•Brendan John Shropshire, 24, of New Castle, robbery, receiving stolen property and fleeing or attempting to elude officer.
•Holly Theresa Feather, 35, of New Castle, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment.
•Joseph Robert Hernandez, 35, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Gavin Reed Ivory, 21, of Monongahela, criminal mischief and harassment.
•Sierra Duncan, 35, of Edinburg, harassment.
•Christian D. Frierson, 29, of Detroit, MI, disorderly conduct.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged:
•Donald Strohecker, of New Castle, sanitation-exterior property areas, accumulation of rubbish or garbage, use of porch for storage prohibited, chimneys and towers violation, stairways, decks, porches and balconies violation, windows, skylight and door-frames violation, exterior walls violation and overhang extensions violation.
•Keith Lewis, of New Castle, sanitation-exterior property areas, stairways, decks, porches and balconies violation, handrails and guards violation and gutters and downspouts violation.
•Donald E. Booher, 69, of New Castle, motor vehicles violation, exterior property areas/motor vehicles, accumulation of rubbish or garbage, chimneys and towers violation, windows, skylight and door frames violation, stairways, decks, porches and balconies violation, foundation walls violation and gutters and downspouts violation.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Marvin Crawley, 31, of Pittsburgh, charged by Ellwood City police with disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Mark Dennis Rodgers Jr., 37, of Edinburg, charged by Mahoning Township police with vaccination of rabies required violation, pet confined within the premises of the owner violation and failure to apply for dog license.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Nicholas Krowchena, of Philadelphia, charged by municipal code enforcement with anti-littering/private property and nuisance property.
State police charged:
•E.J. William Perrine, 33, of New Castle, criminal trespass, arrest for violation of order, criminal mischief, harassment and disorderly conduct.
•Nicholas N. Nizinski, 30, of Williamsburg, NY, driving under the influence.
•Matthew William Javorich, 34, of Orwell, Ohio, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of burglary, criminal trespass and loitering and prowling at night.
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Seith Michael Blank, 30, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Gionni M. Johnson, 18, of New Castle, retail theft.
