Births
To Trisha Huff of New Castle and Samuel Withers of New Castle, a son on Nov. 23, 2019, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Jessica Dudo of New Castle and De’Alamar Matthews of New Castle, a son on Nov. 24, 2019, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Jodi and David DeRosa of Volant, a son on Nov. 24, 2019, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Cohen Marcel Rolle, 24, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, criminal mischief and reckless driving.
•Jamie Gonzales, of New Castle, charged by New Castle’s code enforcement department with accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Jonathan T. McClymonds, 23, of Ellwood City, two counts each of driving under then influence and obscured windows and one count each of failure to carry registration, operating vehicle without required insurance, failure to stop at stop sign, careless driving, reckless driving, no rear lights, failure to use safety belt and operating vehicle without valid inspection.
•Vincent William Storti, 59, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of failure to keep right and violating hazard regulation.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Autumn Rose Shaver, 27, of New Castle, access device fraud.
•William Charles Shoaff Jr., 24, of New Castle, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•James Richard Lively, 36, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Mario C. Sauro, 44, of Beaver, making a materially false written statement and statement under penalty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.