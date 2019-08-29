Police
STATE
•Accident. Police said Kayla Clark, 35, of Euclid, Ohio, eastbound on U.S. Route 422 in New Castle about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, struck a metal and fabric folding hunting chair in the middle of the street. According to the police report, striking the chair caused the coolant of Clark’s Jeep to drain from the vehicle. The report said she was able to pull onto the berm of the road and no injuries were reported.
•Accident. Police said the vehicle of Ronald T. Henderson, 52, of Butler, was eastbound on U.S. Route 422, Slippery Rock Township, at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 when he lost control of his vehicle, left the road, struck an embankment and stopped on the shoulder of the highway, facing west. Police, who were assisted by the Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Department, Portersville EMS and Del’s Towing, said Henderson sustained minor injuries and charges are pending.
•Theft. Police said an iPAD, valued at $150, was reported taken from an unlocked vehicle parked on Sunnyside Road, North Beaver Township, on Aug. 26. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact state police at (724) 598-2211.
•Accident. Police, called to investigate an incident at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, found a disabled vehicle some 10 to 15 feet off Potter Run Road, Washington Township, and stuck in a ravine. Officers were assisted by Castle Towing who removed the vehicle from the ravine. Police said the vehicle, a 2006 Dodge Stratus, sustained only minor front-end damage and was able to be driven from the scene.
District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Cody W. Domhoff, 29, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with harassment.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Colyn J. Haugh, 34, of New Wilmington, charged by New Wilmington police with domestic house pets violation.
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Anthony J. Kordish, 23, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Dustan A. Smith, 44, of New Castle, harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Tyler John Reed, 31, of Franklin, charged by state police with theft by unlawful taking, unauthorized use of motor/other vehicles and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Jose S. Oritz, 40, of Akron, Ohio, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of motor/other vehicles.
•Kevin Van, 39, of New Castle, six counts of access device fraud and one count each of receiving stolen property and theft by deception.
Marriage Licenses
Douglas William Book, 51, of New Castle, and Cheryl A. Avery, 50, of New Castle.
McKinley Tate III, 48, of Garfield Heights, Ohio, and Tameca C. Barnes, 48, of Garfield Heights.
Justin Matthew Higley, 27, of Youngstown, Ohio, and Mariah Clair Bliss, 26, of Youngstown.
Dakota J. Clingensmith, 26, of Ellwood City, and Ashley L. Zajac, 24, of Ellwood City.
Andrew William Briggs, 39, of New Castle, and Kimberly Shea Frampton, 39, of New Castle.
Brandon William Torsello, 26, of New Castle, and Caitlin Nicole Hudak, 23, of New Castle.
John Francis Brice, 33, of New Castle, and Katie Amber McConnell, 27, of New Castle.
Ritchie Lee Duke, 46, of Leavittsburg, Ohio, and Heather Lynn Reichard, 32, of Leavittsburg.
Levi James-Leroy Feezle, 25, of Wampum, and Jaymee Dyanne Jones, 28, of Wampum.
Brett Alan Kinney, 35, of New Castle, and Chantel Michelle Lavelle, 29, of New Castle.
Haldis Collins Tucker Jr., 58, of New Wilmington, and Georgiana Carla Guntrum, 50, of New Wilmington.
Timothy Ronald Follett, 60, of Ellwood City, and Terri Lee Cearfoss, 62, of Ellwood City.
Larry Lee Brenneman, 68, of New Castle, and Gale Lorraine Latore, 60, of New Castle.
Chad Justin Parker, 46, of Enon Valley, and Heather Jo Buckner, 46, of Enon Valley.
Kayelyn Sue Claycomb, 31, of New Castle, and Logan Marie Akers, 26, of New Castle.
Matthew Ryan Conway, 22, of New Castle, and Kayla Marie Lambright, 21, of New Castle.
Luke Travis Lord, 37, of New Castle, and Michelle Marie Foley, 38, of New Castle.
Justin Anthony Graham, 34, of Edinburg, and Christina Lynn Thompson, 32, of Edinburg.
Stuart McKinley Bartoshek, 27, of New Castle, and Rose Marie Spielvogel, 28, of New Castle.
Benjamin Timothy Stoner, 26, of Fort Myers, Fla., and Alyssa Ann Killion, 29, of Fort Myers.
Louis Luke Glavan, 31, of East Palestine, Ohio, and Stephanie Marie Papach, 30, of Enon Valley.
Trevor Garrett Gorton, 28, of Ellwood City, and Devon Hennessy, 25, of Sparta, Ontario.
Gage Michael Schilling, 24, of Zelienople, and Emily Kate Medlin, 24, of Zelienople.
Nicholas Gregory Traverso, 24, of Westerville, Ohio, and Renee E. Hallman, 26, of Westerville.
Kenneth Robert Mason, 23, of New Castle, and Aimee Aleece Nail, 24, of New Castle.
Timothy Richard Macklin, 46, of New Castle, and Anna Mary Bulat, 52, of New Castle.
Gerald Edward Fisher, 35, of New Castle, and Melanie Jo Beals, 31, of New Castle.
William Christopher Porada, 41, of New Castle, and Christine Leigh Vanasco, 47, of New Castle.
Divorces
Roxanne Houk, 34, of New Castle, from Anthony Houk, 36, of West Pittsburg. They were married July 11, 2009.
