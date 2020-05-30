Births
To Tiffany and Kevin Patterson Sr., a daughter on May 28, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Police
New Castle police charged the following:
•Donnie L. Morton, 18, of Sharon, simple assault and three counts of conspiracy.
•Dante Logan, 18, of New Castle, robbery, theft by unlawful taking and three counts of conspiracy.
•Niko M. Dambrosia, 18, of New Castle, simple assault and three counts of conspiracy.
•Richard Leroy Neely Jr., 30, of New Castle, two counts of receiving stolen property.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Michael Joseph Youngworth, 47, of New Castle, was charged by Union Township police with two counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Tremell Martell Mason, 35, of New Castle, was charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with two counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
