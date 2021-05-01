Births
To Da’Kim Faines and Taylor Johnson of New Castle, a daughter on April 28, 2021, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Accident. A motorcycle ridden by Jordan T. Cherry, 32, of New Castle was traveling on the Ellwood Road in Slippery Rock Township around 8:25 a.m.Monday when his bike went off the road and struck a billboard around 8:20 a.m. Cherry was taken by ambulance to an unspecified hospital, and his condition is unknown. Police said he is to be cited for careless driving.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Amanda M. Brenner, 33, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Shauniece Mathis-Washington, of New Castle, harassment.
•Jack Rao Jr., of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Kyle Anthony McKinnis, 22, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Aaron Robert Sohl, 39, of Pittsburgh, charged by state police with driving under the influence.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
The Lawrence County Career and Technical Center charged the following:
•Christine Miller, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Virginia Penwell, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Stephanie Gardner, 38, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Felicity Bradley, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Nicole Robertson, 36, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Linda Bennett, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Jessica Pell, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Tabitha Gotjen, of Edinburg, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Michelle Shoaff, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Dan Davis, 43, of Volant, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Irma Wadding, 54, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
