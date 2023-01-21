District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Renee Lynn Wilson, 50, of New Castle, DUI.
•Jordan Spencer Peak, 31, of New Castle, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Alyssa Kauffman, 29, of New Castle, theft from a motor vehicle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Shannon Lee Haswell, 49, of Ellwood City, charged by PA Bureau of Dog Law with dogs not validly registered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.