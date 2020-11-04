District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Steve D. Hobba, of Pittsburgh, failure to cut weeds or grass.
•Krystal Mravintz, of New Castle, exterior walls violation and accumulation of garbage or rubbish.
•Olga Kheifets, of Marlborough, Mass., accumulation of garbage or rubbish.
•Edward Reid, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Francis Hanna, 73, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Edward D. Homison, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Sheri L. Maxwell, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•William Dunston, 49, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Roy Hazen, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Taylor Foley, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Autumn Izzo, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Bryan K. Cobb, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Shannon Warneck, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Jeanette A. Crozier, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Amee K. Boughter, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Marlene R. Lyles, 40, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Dominick DePinta, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Albert Pennachio III, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Tyler Nicolls, 29, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Niko David James Bryant, 18, of New Castle, unauthorized use of motor/other vehicles and failure to notify police department of accident.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Elexis Nicole Raisley, of Ellwood City, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and failure to make required disposition of funds.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•George Evans, of Ellwood City, rubbish, weeds and inoperable vehicles.
•Doris E. Kreitzer, 64, of Wampum, property maintenance code violation.
