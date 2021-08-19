Birth
To Jeremy Brady and Ashley Green of New Castle, a son on Aug. 16, 2021 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Angela R. Kirkland, 52, of New Castle, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Jeremy L. Wayne Perine, 44, of New Castle, strangulation, simple assault, aggravated assault — attempts to cause bodily injury with extreme indifference and harassment.
•Lacey Lee Guy, 35, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Andrew Leroy Mercado, 34, of Ellwood City, charged by New Castle police with robbery of a motor vehicle, robbery, receiving stolen property, simple assault and harassment.
State police charged the following:
•Brady Michael Stewart, 25, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence.
•John R. Ashby, 25, of Enon Valley, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of selling/furnishing liquor to a minor, reckless driving and disregarding traffic lane.
Common pleas court judges
DOMIMICK MOTTO
Matthew Maravola — Following a guilty plea to defiant trespass, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $367.75 and fines of $150.
Matthew Maravola — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of four months to a maximum of one year with 105 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $4,657.50 and restitution of $197.67.
Darris Lane — Following a guilty plea to simple assault, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years, the first 90 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to have no contact with the victim and is to undergo a mental health assessment. He is to pay court costs and fees of $3,210.25.
J. CRAIG COX
James Cracraft — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 11 months and 15 days to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days with 186 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,952.25.
James Cracraft — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 11 months and 15 days to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days with 186 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $839.25 and restitution of $113.
Jaycob Heasley — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first seven days under restrictive conditions of house arrest. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,430.25, fines of $1,000 and restitution of $275.
Jeffrey Altman — Following a guilty plea to simple assault, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 114 days to a maximum of one year and 364 days with 114 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,353.25.
Sherry Huddleston — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first seven days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,280.25, fines of $1,000 and restitution of $261.
Waylon Juart — Following a guilty plea to resisting arrest, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months. Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 11 days to a maximum of six months with 16 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,664.75, fines of $1,000 and restitution of $1,534.50
Nathan Hamilton — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first seven days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,405.25, fines of $1,000 and restitution of $326.
Kevin Gilmore — Following a guilty plea to escape and driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 90 days to a maximum of one year with 39 days served. Following a guilty plea to driving with license suspended, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of six months to a maximum of 12 months with 39 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $753.25 and fines of $2,500.
CONTINUED: Matthew Maravola, Derrick Waters, Matthew William Yates.
