Corrections
Local. A large-type quote in Wednesday’s Shenango Area School Board story was misattributed to board member Jeana Colella. The comment was actually made by board member Sam Biasucci. Also at the meeting, township supervisor Frank Augustine spoke in favor of a project for which the board approved contracts, but clarified Wednesday that the township backs the project because it includes plans for a new school in addition to the athletic facility that the board talked about Monday.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Robert William Lombardo, 37, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Tracey Dean, 56, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with retail theft.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Jennifer Sue Fish, of New Castle, charged by the Neshannock Township School District with violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Bret Conrad Baldelli, 38, of New Castle, accidents involving death or personal injury, failure to stop and give information or render aid, careless driving, following too closely and driving at an unsafe speed.
•Nathaniel Craig Yhelka, 23, of Ellwood City, simple assault.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Hazel A. Jurina, 65, of New Castle, permitting growth of high vegetation.
•Justin S. Jenista, 31, of New Castle, permitting growth of high vegetation.
Common pleascourt judges
DOMINICK MOTTO
Robert Hudach III — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of two years and six months to a maximum of six years with 250 days served. He was also sentenced to probation for two years. Following a guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of two years to a maximum of five years with 250 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,229.75.
J. CRAIG COX
Robert Clark — Following a guilty plea to fleeing or attempting to elude officer, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 12 months with nine days served. He is to be on house arrest with electronic monitoring for six months. Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of three days to a maximum of six months with three days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $770.25 and fines of $1,500.00.
Robert Clark — Following a guilty plea to marijuana-small amount for personal use, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for 30 days. He is to pay court costs and fees of $678.75.
Larissa Spencer — Following a guilty plea to defiant trespass, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement of 15 days to a maximum of one year with 15 days served. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,562.25.
Samantha Thompson — Following a guilty plea to simple assault, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 15 days to a maximum of one year and 11 months with 15 days served. She is to pay court costs and fees of $853.75.
Travis Williams — Following a guilty plea to criminal mischief, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 1 year. He is to refrain from frequenting unlawful or disreputable places or consorting with disreputable people. He is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission and is to undergo a mental health evaluation. He is to pay court costs and fees of $603.75.
Jacob Reagle — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,317.75, fines of $300.00 and restitution of $136.75.
