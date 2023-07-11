District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Robert Dylan Eisenhuth, 20, of New Castle, DUI.
•Toni Chanel Burley, 31, of New Castle, criminal mischief.
•Kayleigh Nichol Johnson, 19, of New Castle, burglary, criminal trespass, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment.
•Deshawn Mitchell, 50, of New Castle, strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Kortney Maureen May, 32, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with retail theft.
State police charged the following:
•Tyler Jordan Abraham, 31, of Ellwood City, DUI, small amount of marijuana possession, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Brittany K. Aeschbacher, 28, of New Castle, DUI.
•John Paul Stiffler Jr., 38, of New Castle, two DUI-related charges, eight counts of possession of a contraband substance, 43 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of small amount of marijuana possession and five traffic-related summaries.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Kira Ann Wisbith, 27, of Ellwood City, charged by Bessemer police with retail theft and criminal mischief.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Shenango police charged the following:
•Brandy Lee Black, 29, of Slippery Rock, retail theft and corruption of minors.
•Douglas Eugene Pegg Jr., 41, of New Castle, retail theft and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•David Michael Black, 39, of New Castle, adult misbranding of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Chester Leroy Smiley III, 60, of New Castle, retail theft and receiving stolen property.
•Chad R. Weingartner, 47, of New Castle, DUI.
