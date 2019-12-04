Corrections
•Local. Cheryl Sarbo worked 41 years at Kmart initially and was hired to oversee the shoe department at the North City Plaza Kmart in Neshannock Township. She was misidentified in Wednesday’s article about the store closing.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Amber Dottle, 34, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage and littering prohibited, vehicle loads drop or spill.
•Darrell Gunn, 64, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Elijah Washington, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Curshawna Mathis, 18, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Roy W. Harris, 63, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Jonathan Carnahan, 28, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Dontae Carlton Terrell, 26, of New Brighton, three counts of driving under the influence and one count of reckless driving.
•Matthew Shane Webb, 24, of New Castle, unlawful dissemination of intimate image and two counts of harassment.
•Frank P. Nunley, 57, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Nicholas Annarumo, 27, of Ellwood City, charged by municipal animal control with neglect of animals.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Pamela Susan Bleakney, of Ellwood City, four counts of weeds violation and one count of grass, weeds and other vegetation.
•Elaine Estates/Justin McDaniel, of Ellwood City, sidewalks and driveways violation.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Perry Mason George, 57, of Pulaski, charged by Union Township police with driving under the influence, obscured plates and restrictions on alcoholic beverages violation.
•Brendan Michael Rozier, 32, of Youngstown, Ohio, charged by Mahoning Township police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving without a license, following too closely and driving at an unsafe speed.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Adam Christopher James Debaugh, 43, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with criminal attempt-burglary, harassment and terroristic threats.
