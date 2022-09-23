District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
Conner F. Henry, 23, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with simple assault and aggravated assault-attempts to cause injury or causes injury with extreme indifference.
New Castle police charged the following:
Allen S. Austin, 36, of Youngstown, Ohio, endangering the welfare of children and criminal mischief-tamper with property.
Charles Walter Friedel, 31, of New Castle, two counts each of simple assault and harassment.
Matthew Shane Webb, 27, of Ellwood City, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
Lesly Lopez Argueta, 36, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Leslie A. Bauder, 64, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with public drunkenness and similar misconduct and disorderly conduct.
Ryan M. Thomas, 37, of Arthurdale, WV, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with control of property.
