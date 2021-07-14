District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jackie Jerome Wilbon Jr., 22, of New Castle, statutory sexual assault-4 to 8 years older, corruption of minors-defendant age 18 or above and idecent assault on person less than 16.
•Henry L. Grannis Jr., 31, of New Castle, two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, no rear lights, improper muffler and careless driving.
•Frank W. Collins III, 34, of New Castle, three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and tamper with/fabricate physical evidence.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Jared James Kelley, 31, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of maraijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving and disregarding traffic lane.
•Mark Edward McLaren, 34, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count of driving while blood alcohol count is .02 or greater with license suspended.
