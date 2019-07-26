Births
To Carly Bower of New Castle and Anthony Thomas of New Castle, a son on July 22, 2019, at UPMC Horizon Hospital Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•David Moffat, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•William Hamill, of New Castle, exterior paint violation and window, skylight and door frames violation.
•Delmar J. Ralston, of New Castle, weeds-trees and ornamental shrubs violation and failure to cut weeds or grass.
•Brian Martin, 56, of New Castle, gutters and downspouts violation and two counts of exterior walls violation.
•Lisa Suisi, of Edinburg, general plumbing violation, gutters and downspouts violation, accessory structures violation and exterior walls violation.
•Jon Kulinski, 42, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds or grass, window, skylight and door frames violation, accumulation of rubbish or garbage and residential rental property permit violation.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Julian Johnson, 23, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, careless driving and no rear lights.
•William Habib, 53, of New Castle, harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Mahoning Township police charged the following:
•Brandon David McFadden, 19, of Slippery Rock, disorderly conduct.
•Brenda L. Kostolnik, 56, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and scattering rubbish or land or stream.
•Russell Adam Altman, 51, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Paul Lynch Investments, of Union Township, violation of construction code act.
•John Owens, of New Castle, two counts of motor vehicles violation and one count each of failure to cut weeds or grass and accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Reymond Vince Young III, 40, of New Castle, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Don Willis, 87, of West Middlesex, cruelty to animals.
•Starlette Ann Davis, 43, of New Castle, two counts of disorderly conduct and one count of careless driving.
