Police
STATE
•Fraud. A 63-year-old Wayne Township woman told police Jan. 31 that two bank transactions totalling $6,000 were made on her bank account without her permission. Police are investigation and ask that anyone with information call them and reference case PA 2023-133176.
District judge
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Deanna L. Milliken, 41, of Edinburg, charged by New Wilmington police with DUI amd use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
