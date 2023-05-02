District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Edward Alan Dietrich, 58, of New Castle, use/possession of drug possession of drug paraphernalia and six traffic-related summaries.
•Becky Jo Zebley, 37, of New Castle, possession of marijuana, two counts of drug possession and five counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Vincent Andrew Crans, 35, of New Castle, DUI, drug possession, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended/revoked license, two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and three traffic-related summaries.
•Jessica Lynn Caravella, 32, of New Castle, two counts of DUI, one count of causing an accident involving damage and four traffic-related summaries.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union police charged the following:
•Dylan Michael Linderman, 31, of New Castle, retail theft and disorderly conduct.
•Joshua Alan Robinson, 34, of New Castle, drug possession and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
State police charged the following:
•Ryan Patrick Troutman, 29, of New Castle, false ID to law enforcement and failure to use safety belt.
•Nicole L. Costea, 31, of Sharpsville, marijuana possession, speeding, driving without a license and disorderly conduct.
•Alecia Yolanda Johnson, 19, of New Castle, marijuana possession and disorderly conduct.
•Bradley S. Craig, 43, of Chicora, operating vehicle without ignition interlock and one traffic-related summary.
•Michael David Bistransin, 40, of Wheatland, two counts of drug possession, four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and five traffic-related summaries.
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Gloria Gabrielle Silva, 29, of New Castle, aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, DUI, having BAC .02 or higher — third offense and two counts of institutional vandalism.
•William Charles Johns Jr., 45, of Ellwood City, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
