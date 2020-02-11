Correction
•Sports. Ellwood City Lincoln basketball player Nathan Coonfare was incorrectly identified in a Feb. 8 story.
Clarification
•Local. A Monday headline for the “Dine Out for Hunger” event should imply the evening is not a comedy event, but an entertaining dinner event.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Robert James Gibbs, 26, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Stacy F. Smallwood, 44, of Youngstown, Ohio, three counts of criminal mischief and one count each of resisting arrest, driving under the influence and accident damage to unattended vehicle or property.
•Alexander Santino Masi, 30, of New Castle, fleeing or attempting to elude officer and reckless driving.
•Michael Albert Platt, 38, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Joseph M. Brown, 62, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•William G. Pacai, 56, of New Castle, charged by North Beaver Township police with possession of firearm prohibited, aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.
RICK RUSSO
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Justin Joseph Rosati, 41, of New Castle, defiant trespass, harassment and manufacture of a controlled substance.
•Kenneth L. Book III, 41, of New Wilmington, two counts of theft from a motor vehicle and one count of theft by unlawful taking.
•Matthew J. Duncan, 25, of Edinburg, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of accident damage to unattended vehicle or property.
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Marcus N. Respress, 49, of New Castle, giving false identification to a law officer and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Charles Edward Phipps III, 56, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Alex Renee Perrotta, 24, of New Castle, two counts of disorderly conduct.
State police charged the following:
•Ryan David Bigler, 32, of Butler, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, disregarding traffic lane and careless driving.
•Kimberly Sue Baker, 49, of Hermitage, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of operating vehicle without required insurance, disregarding traffic lane, not discontinuing signal, careless driving and violating regulation hazard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.