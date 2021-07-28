Births
To John and Ashley Koscinski of New Castle, a daughter on July 23, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell
To Mandy and Randy Clause of New Castle, a daughter on July 25, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
*Christopher Paul Miller, 45, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
*Jesse Marie Holliday, 36, of New Castle, two counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
*Jonathan Allan Lipinski, 32, of New Galilee, charged by state police with three counts of driving under the influence, two counts of disregarding traffic lane and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, use signal improperly, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, careless driving and disorderly conduct.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
*Adrian N. Calhoun, 35, of New Castle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
*Ryan P. Troutman, 27, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to obey traffic control devices, operating vehicle without required insurance and having an improper muffler.
*Richard Brian Lumley, 51, of Ellwood City, intent to possess a controlled substance, operating vehicle without valid inspection and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
*Jason Allen Francis, 40, of Wampum, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and intent to possess a controlled substance.
*Michael Gerald Baxter, 49, of Ellwood City, intent to possess a controlled substance.
*Nicholas Omar Nazari, 20, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
