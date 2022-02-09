Correction
Club Notes. An incorrect photo accompanied an announcement in Monday’s edition about the upcoming meeting of the Ellwood City Area Historical Society. The announcement and the correct photo appear today on page A7.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Douglas John McDaniel, 43, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with theft by unlawful taking and criminal attempt-theft by unlawful taking.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
The Union Area School District charged:
•Jennifer Waters, of New Castle, two counts of violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Michael Waters, of New Castle, two counts of violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Brandy Lynn Bartley, 43, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
Common pleas sentences
DOMINICK MOTTO
Anthony Snyder — Following a guilty plea to harassment, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $342.75 and fines of $100.
Braelin Douglas — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 6 days to a maximum of 6 months with 6 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,314.75, fines of $1,000 and restitution of $675.
Charles McDowell — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 2 years with 29 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,318.75, fines of $2,500.00 and restitution of $312.00.
Continued or moved: Courtney Dailey, John Krestal, Nick Bernard, Luis Nunez, Lance Wheeler, Ayed Emeeshat, Glenn Woods, Desirae Waters, Samantha Taylor, Karissa Falen, James Grim III.
