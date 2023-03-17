District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Claire Serene Cavanaugh, 34, of New Castle, theft, receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, driving with suspended/revoked license.
•Kathleen Micahlynn Minerd, 32, of New Castle, assault of law enforcement officer - firearm discharged, simple assault, resisting arrest.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•David Domenic Micco, 47, of Bessemer, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Michael J. Miller, 28, of New Castle, DUI, seven traffic-related summaries.
