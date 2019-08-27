Corrections
Local. In yesterday’s edition in the story “For the love of pets,” Mollie was misidentified with the last name Altman. Her last name is McConnell.
Births
To Emily Lopez of New Castle, a daughter on Aug. 23, 2019, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Dollie Toy of New Castle and Joshua Lansberry of New Castle, a son on Aug. 10, 2019, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Taylor Peak of West Pittsburg and Frank Allisano Jr. of West PIttsburg, a son on Aug. 25, 2019, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Criminal mischief. Police said sliding glass panels on the back of a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation excavator, parked on Mount Air Road, North Beaver Township, and valued at $300, were reported damaged between 2 p.m. on Aug. 21 and 7 a.m. on Aug. 22. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at (724) 509-2211.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•John Janese, of Lake Charles, Ca., charged by municipal health violations with failure to cut weeds or grass.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Tyree DeShaun Robinson, 24, of Youngstown, Ohio, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, improper sunscreening and obscured plates.
•Roosevelt Currie, 58, of New Castle, retail theft, marijuana-small amount for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•John J. Roberts, 55, of New Castle, three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance.
•Shanea Shamone Estes, 22, of New Castle, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.
•Raymond Edward Gray Jr., 51, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Lucus P. McLaren, 40, of New Castle, burglary, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Traci Fritz, 49, of New Castle, defiant trespass.
•Patrick Timothy Swesey II, 29, of New Castle, harassment and criminal mischief.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Mark Anthony Camerot, 46, of Ellwood City, harassment.
•Amy Dawn Dominelli, 48, of Ellwood City, harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Waylon Paul Juart, 36, of Edinburg, charged by state police with harassment.
SCOTT A McGRATH
•Roger Edward Smith, 53, of Pulaski, charged by Pulaski Township police with harassment and disorderly conduct.
•Stephanie Lynn Gardener, 37, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with dogs at large.
•Brandy Lynn Bartley, 40, of Pittsburgh, charged by Shenango Township police with retail theft and defiant trespass.
•Robin D. Rizzo, 41, of New Castle, charged by state police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving and reckless driving.
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Casey Muire, 18, of Wampum, robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and driving with license suspended.
•Anthony V. Francis, 26, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving and damage of real property by operator of motor vehicle.
•John J. Reagle, 30, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of exceeding the speed limit.
