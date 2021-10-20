District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Dale Charles Rohrman, 58, of Butler, charged by state police with driving under the influence, disorderly conduct, disregarding traffic lane, careless driving, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, intent to possess a controlled substance and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Carl Douglas Peak, 41, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with defiant trespass.
•Robert Cortez, 60, of Hermitage, charged by state police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of exceeding the speed limit and operating vehicle without required insurance.
•Abdul Mansour, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with unsafe structure.
•James K. Miller, 46, of New Castle, charged by state police with harassment.
