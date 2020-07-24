District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following people:
•Mikayla T. Harris, 22, of New Castle, endangering the welfare of children.
•Michael Javon Jackson, 25, of New Castle, endangering the welfare of children.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Nunzio Tyler Lombardozzi, 29, of Ellwood City, charged by municipal dog enforcement with vaccination against rabies required violation and failure to apply for dog license.
•Russell A. Pelligrene, 70, of Kopple, two counts each of driving under the influence and reckless driving.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•James Duffee, 40, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with driving under the influence, recklessly endangering another person, driving at an unsafe speed and failure to stop at stop sign.
State police charged the following:
•Adrienne Lacole Wimberly, 19, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use, disorderly conduct and disregarding traffic lane.
•Brandon O. Bowers, 33, of Grove City, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding traffic lane, careless driving and reckless driving.
