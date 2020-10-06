Births
To David and Stacey Byerly of New Castle, a daughter on Oct. 1, 2020, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Robert and Marisa Buckel of New Castle, a daughter on Oct. 3, 2020, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Lynn Miller, 40, of Warren, Ohio, two counts of driving under the influence.
•Roy Maurice Robinson, 54, of New Castle, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Jonalyn Pezzuti, 46, of New Castle, stalking, harassment and disorderly conduct.
•William Matthew Yates, 26, of Beaver Falls, driving under the influence.
•Kevin Gardner, 20, of New Castle, three counts of accident damage to attended vehicle or property and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, driving without a license, careless driving and disorderly conduct.
•Amanda Katherine Keller, 33, of New Castle, three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Robert Eugene Grim Jr., 35, of New Castle, permitting violation of title-loitering and prowling at night, theft from a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking and intent to possess a controlled substance.
•Macey George, 30, of Pulaski, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Michael G. Hainley, 25, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use, restrictions on alcoholic beverages violation and disorderly conduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Kyle C. Hartle, 21, of Beaver Falls, charged by Ellwood City police with disorderly conduct.
State police charged the following:
•Sherry Lynn Huddleston, 56, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, careless driving and operating vehicle without valid inspection.
•Glen Michael Wyant, 52, of New Castle, driving under the influence, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to carry license, operating vehicle without required insurance, failure to keep right, disregarding traffic lane, driving at an unsafe speed, no eye protection device and careless driving.
•Tiffany Marie Koziol, 30, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to carry registration, driving without a license, driving while operating privileges suspende or revoked, operating vehicle without required insurance and careless driving.
Moraine State Park charged the following:
•Alysia Marie Hempel, 31, of Pittsburgh, violation of rules on commonwealth property.
•Samuel John Lynn, 30, of Pittsburgh, violation of rules on commonwealth property.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Jocelyn Nicole Lowe, 33, of New Castle, charged by state police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, display of registration plate, obscured plates, driving without a license and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Bernard C. Beaufort, 35, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, careless driving, turning movements and required signals violation, disregarding traffic lane and obscured plates.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Dustin Lane Bradbury, 22, of Jackson Center, charged by state police with seven counts of driving under the influence and one count each of operating vehicle without required insurance, failure to keep right, disregarding traffic lane, careless driving, accident damage to unattended vehicle or property and failure to notify police of accident/damage to vehicle.
•Jeffrey Fuge, 55, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
