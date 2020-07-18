District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Tyrale Raymond Sherrod Sr., 34, of New Castle, two counts of failure to stop at stop sign and one count each of fleeing or attempting to elude officer, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to obey traffic control devices, failure to stop at red signal, turning movements and required signal violation and no rear lights.
•Carl Claypoole, 23, of New Castle, aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.
•Alexandria Noel Burrelli, 24, of New Castle, driving under the influence, careless driving-serious bodily injury, driving at an unsafe speed, passing left unsafe and failure to keep right.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Mary Bastian, of Ellwood City, unsafe structures.
•John Bastian, of Ellwood City, unsafe structures.
Common pleas court
J. CRAIG COX
David A. Williams — Following a guilty plea to murder of the third degree, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum or 7 years and 6 months to a maximum of 20 years with 479 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $851.75 and restitution of $6,500.
Zaphila Vinson — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months. The defendant is to pay court costs and fees of $1,505.25 and fines of $150.
James Graham — Following a guilty plea to indecent assault without consent of other, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 2 years and is to have no contact with the victim. He is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission, is to undergo sexual offenders assessment and is to register with the state police. He is to pay court costs and fees of $3,790.25.
Brooke Stafford — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 72 hours to a maximum of 6 months. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,387.25, fines of $1,000 and restitution of $262.
Cameron Clouse — Following a guilty plea to intent to possess a controlled substance, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 14 days to a maximum of 1 year with 14 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $692.75.
Scier Jackson — Following a guilty plea to intent to possess a controlled substance, the defendant was given no further penalty. The defendant is to pay court costs and fees of $847.45 and fines of $150.
Sentences moved or continued: Patrick Swesey and Francis L. Owens Jr.
JOHN W. HODGE
Stephen Dayton — Following a guilty plea to child pornography, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 30 months to a maximum of 72 months with 283 days served. Following his period of confinement, he will be on probation for 1 year. He will comply with the Sexual Offenders Registration and Notification Act and will receive sexual offenders treatment. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,807.75
Jalisa Allen — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 2 years. She is to perform community service and is not to enter the premises of Rite Aid. She is to pay court costs and fees of $2,687.75 and restitution of $45.
