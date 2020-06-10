District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Kelsey Lantz, 26, of New Castle, harassment and disorderly conduct.
•Kelsey Meyers, 24, of New Castle, harassment, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
State police charged the following:
•Ciara Elizabeth Kimbell, 20, of New Castle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, failure to carry registration, failure to carry license, operating vehicle without required insurance, failure to stop at stop sign, violating hazard regulation and failure to use safety belt.
•Jason Charles McCutcheon, 45, of Ellwood City, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, firearms not to be carried without a license-no criminal violation, driving an unregistered vehicle, disregarding traffic lane and no headlights.
RICHARD A RUSSO
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•April N. Jones, 29, of West Pittsburg, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving, disregarding traffic lane and accident damage to unattended vehicle or property.
•Cory D. Smith, 25, of New Castle, endangering the welfare of children and simple assault.
•Jodi Mary Gommer, 47, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of careless driving.
State police charged the following:
•Brian Lee Colbert, 19, of Beaver Falls, terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.
•Jacob Daniel Edwards, 36, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of burglary, criminal trespass, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and failure to carry license.
