District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
The Lawrence County district attorney charged the following:
•Khamray Jewell Bonner, 27, of Sharon, three counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Daivahn Marquise Brown, 24, of New Castle, three counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
