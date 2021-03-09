Correction
•Local. In the marriage license notice for Bernadette Teresa Rector and Joseph Dan Gierlach Jr. published Feb. 25, Gierlach’s name was listed incorrectly.
Birth
To Brandon and Alaina Marinelli of New Castle, a son on March 6, 2021 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Accident. A car driven by Danielle M. Dull, 51, of Ellwood City was northbound on Ellwood Road in Slippery Rock Township around 8:50 a.m. Thursday when it went off the right side of the road near Houk Road, police said. Her car hit a Verizon power box, then a ditch, head-on, and rolled over. Her car was towed. No injuries were reported. The Slippery Rock Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Johnny R. Taylor, 34, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of fleeing or attempting to elude officer, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to stop at red signal and driving an unregistered vehicle.
•Kaylan Bradley Taylor, 26, of Hermitage, simple assault and harassment.
•Ashenique Dennis, 23, of New Castle, five counts of endangering the welfare of children and three counts each of simple assault, harassment and recklessly endangering another person.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Layne Anthony Lutz, 24, of Harmony, charged by Ellwood City police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count of failure to stop at red signal.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Erin Noel Bresnahan, 35, of New Castle, charged by state police with public drunkenness and similar misconduct,
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Dante Nicholas Wright, 22, of Pittsburgh, charged by Pulaski Township police with disorderly conduct.
