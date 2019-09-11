District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Larissa Anne Kulik, 30, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with disorderly conduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Benjamin Ray Stiffler, 39, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with intent to possess a controlled substance.
•Stephen Allen Dayton, 33, of Wampum, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with forty-four counts of child pornography, four counts of dissemination of photo/film of child sex acts and eight counts of corruption of minors.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Erica D. Ruffaner, 40, of Wampum, charged by New Castle police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving, trespass by motor vehicle, operation on private property without consent and operation on streets and highways.
•Gregory Mark Summerville, 25, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and retail theft.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Daniel B. Rote, 64, of New Castle, charged by Hickory Township police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving and no headlights.
•Sanaz Colich, 32, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with access device fraud, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Crystal Milliron, 29, of Pulaski, charged by Pulaski Township police with simple assault and harassment.
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Joe D. McDivitt, 54, of Utica, cruelty to animals.
•Anthony John Holliday, 29, of New Castle, conspiracy-retail theft, retail theft and receiving stolen property.
•Justin Elliott Culp, 39, of Hermitage, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, retail theft, driving under the influence, disorderly conduct and intent to possess a controlled substance.
•Zachary F. Pounds, 23, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Stephan B. Senich, 58, of New Castle, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and possession of firearm prohibited.
