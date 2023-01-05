Corrections
•Local. Lawrence County Coroner Rich “R.J.” Johnson said that when he first started working as a firefighter and paramedic 20 years ago, the county saw an average of 10 to 12 overdose deaths and one or two homicides per year. In 2021, there were 57 drug overdose deaths and 12 homicides, he said. That information was incorrectly explained in Wednesday’s edition.
•Local. New Castle Solicitor Ted Saad said that according to the city’s Home Rule charter, a resident who wishes to run or be appointed to council must be a registered voter who has lived in the city at least a year before the primary election, not the general election. That information was incorrectly explained in Wednesday’s edition.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Robert Winchester, 34, of New Castle, corruption of minors, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age.
•Sherice L. Brothers, 42, of New Castle, criminal mischief.
•Patrick James Rodgers, 32, of New Castle, theft by deception.
•Andrew Noviello, 20, of New Castle, unlawful dissemination of intimate image.
•Jennifer Erin Courtney, 42, of New Castle, access device unauthorized by issuer, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property.
•Melissa Lee Grosz, 28, of Edinburg, false report, false identification to a law enforcement officer, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Nicholas John Rosen, 34, of Youngstown, strangulation, simple assault, harassment.
•William Marshall Jett Jr., 32, of New Castle, robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, simple assault.
•Markus Edward Evans, 18, of New Castle, receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a controlled substance.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Janice Lynn Cercone, 41, of Hubbard, Ohio, charged by state police with simple assault and harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Logan Joseph Slosser, 18, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with attempted homicide, arson and recklessly endangering another person.
