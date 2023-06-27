District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•James Merrill Johnson Jr., 38, of New Castle, possession with intent to deliver and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Jeffery Joseph Kerr, 68, of New Castle, harassment.
•Alicia Keefer, 36, of New Castle, child endangerment.
•Joshua Lee Perrine, 38, of New Castle, child endangerment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Joshua Allen Wood, 33 of New Castle, charged by Shenango police with trespass.
•William Rusty Cade, 60, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock police with two counts of reckless endangerment.
State police charged the following:
•Joseph Michael Gunn, 25, of New Wilmington, small amount of marijuana possession, disorderly conduct.
•Michael Precek Cubbal, 67, of Tionesta, Pennsylvania, DUI.
•Derrick Mark Carter, 26, of Farrell, DUI, small amount of marijuana possession.
